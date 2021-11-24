Good guy Keanu Reeves brought Sandra Bullock a heartwarming gift after ‘Speed’

It’s long since become a meme at this point, but Keanu Reeves genuinely is one of the kindest people in Hollywood, and you never hear a story about the actor that’s anything less than wholesome.

Whether it’s helping a pre-fame Octavia Spencer when her car had broken down, buying brand new motorcycles for the stunt team on The Matrix sequels, helping the John Wick: Chapter 4 crew move equipment while in full costume or any other of the countless tales about his generosity, he’s just an all-round good dude.

He’s been that way his entire life, with Sandra Bullock adding another entry to the laundry list of Keanu stories as part of a recent Esquire profile. The two hit it off on the set of action classic Speed and have remained friends ever since, but after shooting had wrapped, she revealed that she’d never had champagne and truffles before.

So what did Keanu do? You guessed it, a few days later he turned up on Bullock’s doorstep bearing champagne and truffles, with a bouquet of flowers under his arm for good measure. It’s enough to bring a tear to your eye, and yet another reminder that Reeves is one of the most good-natured folks in a notoriously cutthroat industry.