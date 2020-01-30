Gorgeous New Fast & Furious 9 Poster Unites The Whole Family

Trailers for upcoming blockbusters have been hitting the web at an alarming rate over the last month or so. From Black Widow to No Time To Die, and Wonder Woman 1984 to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the hype has truly begun for 2020’s biggest and most exciting movies.

But one of the year’s most notable releases that we’ve yet to see much of is Fast & Furious 9, or F9, as they’re now calling it. That’s slowly beginning to change, though, as this week has seen the release of some characters posters and a quick teaser trailer, with the full thing set to drop tomorrow.

And now, ahead of that, Universal has released one final piece of promo material to whet our appetites for the aforementioned preview, and it comes in the form of this gorgeous new one-sheet which assembles most of the ‘family’ of characters that we’ve come to know and love over the years. Check it out in the gallery down below, along with the aforementioned character posters, in case you missed them.

Of course, not seen here are series newcomers like John Cena and Michael Rooker, with the focus instead being placed on more familiar faces. But you can bet that tomorrow’s trailer will open things up and give us a look at the rest of the cast while also bringing some of the sure to be wild set pieces into the spotlight.

And with another promo thought to be arriving during the Super Bowl on Sunday as well, it seems like Fast & Furious fans have much to get excited about over the next few days. And frankly, it’s about time we started seeing more from the film, as its May 22nd release really isn’t too far away now.

Tell us, though, are you excited for the ninth installment in this long-running franchise? Or do you think it should’ve ended years ago? Sound off below with your thoughts.