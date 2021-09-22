Grant Gustin Rumored For Major Role In The Flash Sequel

In a very similar predicament to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Flash has been subjected to relentless speculation over surprise cameos. That comes with the territory of being a comic book blockbuster revolving around the concept of alternate realities, one that we know very little about in terms of plot specifics.

Everyone from Henry Cavill’s Superman to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze has been linked with a guest appearance since the Scarlet Speedster’s standalone outing finally escaped from development hell, but director Andy Muschietti is keeping his cards close to his chest, even as production gears up to wrap this week.

The Flash Movie Set Pic Reveals Wild Batman/Flash Costume Mashup 1 of 2

However, a new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot offers that Grant Gustin is set to play a major role in the sequel. As yet, The Flash hasn’t had a second installment announced, but that’ll no doubt change shortly after the movie premieres in November 2022. Of course, GFR have already proffered that Miller is locked for an entire trilogy, so we’ll have to wait and see.

There’s no word on how The CW’s Flash factors into the DCEU, why he’s being hand-picked for the big screen, or what it could all mean in terms of tying the big and small screen universe together, so it’s light on details and entirely speculative for now. That being said, you can bet audiences would go wild, was it to become official.