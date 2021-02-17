A Great Chris Pratt Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Certain sections of the internet might be repeatedly attempting to make him the latest victim of cancel culture, but Chris Pratt shows no signs of coming down from his perch at the top of the A-list anytime soon, and if anything he’s only set to reinforce his position as a megastar with several massive blockbuster sequels in various stages of development.

Sci-fi actioner The Tomorrow War may be getting sold to Amazon to debut exclusively on streaming, but the actor is currently hard at work shooting surefire smash hit Thor: Love and Thunder, while Jurassic World: Dominion arrives next summer and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected the year after that.

Not a bad return for someone that’s been dubbed the worst Chris in Hollywood, and the first installment of the dinosaur sequel trilogy has been posting a strong showing on Netflix today, where it’s steadily rising up the most-watched list to currently sit as the seventh most popular movie in the content library on the global chart.

The rankings have pivoted from mid-budget action thrillers to effects-driven spectacle over the last couple of weeks in terms of viewership numbers, which can be taken as a sign that audiences are crying out for big budget epics having been relatively starved of crowd-pleasing entertainment over the last year.

Jurassic World certainly delivers that in spades, and the movie’s recent resurgence on Netflix marks an impressive second life for something that most people have no doubt already seen at least once before, given that it’s still the sixth highest-grossing title in history having raked in almost $1.7 billion when it first roared into theaters back in the summer of 2015.