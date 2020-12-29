Chris Pine Thinks He’s The Underdog In The Best Chris Debate

Chris might be one of the most common names on the planet, but it’s one that’s served the movie industry particularly well over the last decade with Hemsworth, Evans, Pine and Pratt among the biggest stars in the business. Of course, it helps that the quartet are all incredibly handsome physical specimens with a string of box office hits under their respective belts, but the Great Chris Debate will seemingly rage on for eternity as fans try and decide which one can be named the best.

Based on recent events, it would appear that Mr. Pratt is trailing far behind his contemporaries, having been the latest target of cancel culture after facing accusations of being a conservative racist homophobe, despite there being zero evidence to support such claims. Hemsworth and Evans, meanwhile, are about as wholesome as it gets, and Pine is often overlooked in some circles seeing as he’s never been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He is a major player in the DCEU, though, and can currently be seen making a somewhat questionable return in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984. In a recent interview to promote the film, he joked about the pressures that come with being one of Hollywood’s four premiere Chrises, saying:

“I feel like I’m the underdog right now so I’ll take all the support I can get. Those damn Chrises man, I just, it’s either change my name or really just step it up.”

Hemsworth and Pratt are currently busying themselves with the MCU’s Thor: Love and Thunder, while Evans is shooting star-studded Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up, which leaves Chris Pine with the most interesting upcoming schedule by far. The 40 year-old will next be seen in gritty thriller Action of Violence, psychological horror Don’t Worry, Darling and literary adaptation All the Old Knives as he seeks to prove that being a Hollywood Chris isn’t all about action movies, abs and chiseled jawlines.