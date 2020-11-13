A Great Chris Pratt Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Although it wasn’t quite the paragon that the original dino drama helmed by Steven Spielberg was, Jurassic World still managed to bring prehistoric mayhem into the 21st century in a satisfying way to the tune of $1.6 billion globally, which was obviously more than enough money to warrant a sequel.

And sure enough, shortly after its release we got Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which wasn’t quite as good as its predecessor, but still did gangbusters at the box office, earning $1.3 billion and, once again, proving that there’s an appetite out there for dino-based action.

But just in case you had any doubt that folks love a good dinosaur movie, Fallen Kingdom is posting an impressive showing on Netflix today, as it’s currently the fifth most-watched film on the global charts. The Chris Pratt-starring flick is getting a lot of attention, then, but what can we attribute this renewed sense of popularity to?

The Indoraptor Is Let Loose For EW's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Blowout 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Well, as always when it comes to the titles that manage to make it onto the Netflix Top 10 charts, it’s hard to say. Sure, Jurassic World: Dominion is in production and on its way, but it won’t be with us until 2022, so it’s not like folks are catching up before they check out the next installment.

Then again, it isn’t exactly as if there are many options out there for new blockbuster movies these days and if you’re looking for some solid entertainment with action-packed thrills, even if it all gets a bit too silly by the end, then Fallen Kingdom is certainly far from a bad choice. Plus, Chris Pratt is always enjoyable and has plenty of charisma and charm, which only makes the film that much better. Again, it’s not quite as good as the previous one, but it’s a totally harmless blockbuster to pass the time with.