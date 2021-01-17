An Underrated Jason Statham Movie Hits Netflix Tomorrow

It’s been a good month for anyone subscribed to Netflix, as the service has been really piling on some excellent content since day one. Whether you’re looking for laughs with the teen comedy Superbad, seeking out mob drama with classics like The Departed and Goodfellas, or hoping to rekindle a bit of nostalgia with Robin Williams’ Hook, you won’t be disappointed with what the platform has made available in January so far.

However, tomorrow has a particularly exciting new addition coming to the Netflix library, and it may be worth taking a look at if you’re a fan of crime thrillers or action star Jason Statham. Written by Sylvester Stallone and directed by Gary Fleder, Homefront follows a former DEA agent (Statham) who’s sought out a quieter existence with his daughter in a small Louisiana town. When a crazed drug lord (James Franco) starts making trouble for him, though, he’s forced back into a life of violence he thought he’d left behind.

Critics had mixed feelings about Homefront when it released in 2013, landing it a middle-of-the-road 43% on Rotten Tomatoes. The biggest complaint about the film was that it wasn’t original in any way, but there was nevertheless plenty of praise for the performances of its cast, which includes other big names like Winona Ryder and Kate Bosworth.

And if you’re a fan of Jason Statham action movies, it’s certainly worth a watch. In fact, audiences rated it at a much higher 61%, making this one of the actor’s more overlooked and underrated efforts.

All that being said, Homefront still may not be your thing, but you can be certain that Netflix has added a ton of other great content this month, meaning you’ll have no shortage of films and TV shows to dig through. And if you’re looking for something to flip on this weekend, head through here for the full rundown of what hit the platform over the past few days.