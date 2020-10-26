A Great Underrated Sci-Fi Thriller Hits Netflix Next Month

Before Pedro Pascal suited up as a badass bounty hunter on The Mandalorian, he starred in an underrated sci-fi film called Prospect, which you may have overlooked when it released in theaters back in 2018. That’s okay, though, because if you’re a Netflix subscriber, you won’t have to wait too much longer to give it a watch, as it’s coming to the platform next month – November 2nd, to be exact.

Directed by Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell, Prospect tells the story of a father (Pascal) and his teenage daughter (Sophie Thatcher), who have journeyed to an alien moon in an attempt to mine gems in its very dangerous forest full of poison and rival prospectors. When things don’t go as planned, though, the two must find a way to band together and survive against increasingly overwhelming odds.

Prospect earned itself an impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and is widely considered to be an exceptional tale of family and greed that’s successful largely due to its focus on its characters rather than elaborate special effects. Needless to say, if you’re a fan of sci-fi films or well-told stories in general, you’ll want to keep an eye on this one.

Of course, while you wait for Prospect to launch on Netflix early next month, you can catch more of Pascal in season 2 of The Mandalorian exclusively on Disney Plus. The first episode of the sophomore season drops on the service on October 30th, and it’s almost guaranteed to bring all of the same action, drama, and Baby Yoda cuteness that you’ve come to know and love from its first run. In other words, you won’t want to miss out on it when it arrives this week.