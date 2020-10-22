The Old Guard 2 Reportedly In Development, Charlize Theron Returning

Charlize Theron told the media earlier this year that The Old Guard 2 would happen when the time is right. And apparently, there’s no time like the present.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, the highly-anticipated sequel is reportedly now in early development with the aforementioned Academy Award winner set to return as Andromache “Andy” of Scythia. The fact that Netflix is moving so quickly on a follow-up shouldn’t be much of a surprise, of course, given the huge success of the original film. The flick is now officially one of the streaming service’s most-watched movies of all-time and has propelled itself into the conversation for one of the best and most inclusive superhero films of the past several years.

The Old Guard, based on a popular comic book of the same name, tells the story of a powerful squad of immortal mercenaries on a vengeful mission against those who betrayed them. The pic garnered massive praise from both critics and fans alike and immediately spurred conversation as to when the next installment would be out. And it appears that we’ll soon have our answer to that question.

Netflix Releases A Ton Of New Images From Upcoming Action Movie The Old Guard 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Along with Theron, the rest of the cast is also eager to get back to work on telling the next chapter of this story. And as for newcomers, we’ve heard reports of Gal Gadot possibly coming onboard, though nothing’s been confirmed as of yet on that front. Either way, though, this is definitely a project that we’ll be keeping our eye on as it comes together.

But tell us, are you excited for The Old Guard 2? If so, what are you hoping to see from the sequel? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.