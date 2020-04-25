James Gunn may have admitted that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will most likely mark the end of his time at the helm of the franchise, but the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only set to get bigger in the coming years. Both The Eternals and Captain Marvel 2 will expand the scope of the MCU’s intergalactic adventures, while there’s always the possibility that Marvel could greenlight the spinoff headlined by Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar that was teased in Vol 2.’s post-credits scene.

The third installment in the Guardians franchise doesn’t even have an official release date yet, but that will no doubt happen shortly after Gunn completes work on DCEU pic The Suicide Squad. Already, though, we know that Rocket is set to play a pivotal role in the story, and the likes of Nova and Adam Warlock have been heavily teased as well. Not only that, but we’ve now heard that another cosmic hero is set to assist the team in their latest adventure, too.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us that the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, Taskmaster will be the main villain in Black Widow and Marvel are rebooting the Inhumans, all of which were correct – Quasar is said to be confirmed as a part of Vol. 3. Furthermore, he’ll reportedly become a permanent member of the team’s new lineup by the end of the movie.

From what we understand, he’ll be introduced into the plot as an old friend of Rocket’s and will aid Star-Lord and company in their battle against the movie’s villains, one of which will be the High Evolutionary, who created and experimented on Bradley Cooper’s anthropomorphic trash panda. Of course, several characters have used the name Quasar over the years in the comic books, and while it isn’t clear which one Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will go with, Richard Rider would certainly be an interesting candidate given that he’s best known as Nova. Not to mention it would tie all of the rumored plot threads together quite nicely.