Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Casting Call Teases New Aliens

Apart from the fact production is set to kick off before the end of the year and the movie is coming to theaters in May 2023, we don’t know a great deal about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from a narrative perspective. James Gunn and Dave Bautista are both planning to gracefully bow out of the franchise after the third intergalactic adventure, so we can at least expect the filmmaker to pull out all of the stops to end his time at the helm with a bang.

Plenty of potential villains, new additions and familiar faces have been rumored for Vol. 3, but when he’s not debunking speculation online, Gunn has been known to tease several potentially game-changing details including the standard character death we’ve come to expect, following in the footsteps of Vol. 1‘s original Groot and then Yondu in the sequel.

We’ll have a much better idea of where Star-Lord and the gang are headed once the dust has settled on Thor: Love and Thunder next summer, but a new casting call has hinted that we’re going to be seeing more weird and wonderful alien species in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As per the call, “short/small men and women between 4’0″ and 5’3″ of any ethnicity and over 18 years old” are being sought, and will be in full prosthetic makeup to portray child-like characters. While that doesn’t narrow it down much unless you’re incredibly well-versed in Marvel Comics lore, it may be tied to Rocket Raccoon’s origin story, which has been heavily touted as one of the major driving forces behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s plot.