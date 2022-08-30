Hailee Steinfeld will be back as Kate Bishop in Phase 5, Marvel confirms

In case you were wondering whether Hailee Steinfeld‘s Kate Bishop would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the character’s debut in last year’s Disney Plus show Hawkeye, we now have official confirmation the plucky hero is returning soon: Phase Five, to be exact.

The reveal came to light on the website Disney Latino, in which Kate is mentioned in an article called 5 Marvel superheroes you have to know before seeing Phase 5 of the MCU. Below is the excerpt about the bow-and-arrow-wielding hero, as translated by TheDirect,

“Marvel Phase 5 Super Heroes: Kate Bishop Kate Bishop, a character played by actress Hailee Steinfeld, was introduced to the public in the Hawkeye series and is one of the members of the Young Avengers in the comics. An admirer of Clint Barton / Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), the young woman decides to follow in his footsteps. Besides being an archer, Kate is also an excellent fighter, with knowledge of different martial arts, as well as being an excellent fencer.”

Marvel releases a bunch of official images from the Hawkeye finale 1 of 18

Click to skip

































Click to zoom

Other heroes mentioned in the Disney Latino article included many who we’ve already known were coming to Phase Five, such as Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez for the Disney Plus show Echo (a character who also debuted in Hawkeye); Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, who we know will be appearing in the upcoming Captain Marvel Film, The Marvels, following her debut on the Disney Plus show Ms. Marvel; Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, who is set to debut in the MCU show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and will helm his own rebooted Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again; and Dominique Thorn’s Riri Williams, slated to make her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (the final film of Phase Four) and her own Disney Plus series, Ironheart.

We’ve already known about those other heros’ involvement in Phase Five thanks to last month’s San Diego Comic-Con Marvel panel. But this latest update represents the first confirmation of Kate’s involvement in Phase Five, though we long suspected it was coming. Even more announcements about the future of the MCU, including Phase Six, are expected to occur at Disney’s own fan club convention, D23, which is occurring next month, from September 9-11.