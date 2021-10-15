Halloween Kills Director Teases A Twist Ending For The Trilogy

Today brings the release of Halloween Kills, which is available both in theaters and on Peacock, but most horror fans would agree that watching a slasher movie in a packed theater is far superior to sitting on the couch alone. Early tracking indicates that a lot of people share that sentiment, with the trilogy’s middle chapter on course for a $40 million opening weekend.

David Gordon Green has been waiting a long time to talk about the film, having seen it delayed an entire year as a result of the pandemic, but he’s already started teasing what’s to come in 2022’s Halloween Ends. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director hinted that he’s come up with a twist ending for Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s respective journeys, one that nobody will see coming.

“Halloween Ends is a very different in tone from Halloween and Halloween Kills, and I think that’s part of my self-indulgence. I very often jump around in genres and explore different themes and characters through movies. So I’ve made a point for my own interest as a fan to take different technical approaches to each of the three in this trilogy. So I’m excited to show you guys what we’re working on, but we’re just cooking it up right now. I’m sure it will evolve. I just came up with a new twist ending on the ending that existed a couple weeks ago, and that’s something that only I hold the piece of paper that has those words on it. So no spoilers here.”

Halloween Kills has been drawing decent reviews by the standards of the horror sequel, with Jamie Lee Curtis unsurprisingly being singled out as a highlight for another ferocious performance as the iconic scream queen. We’ve been promised a serious uptick in blood, guts, death and gore, which is enough to sell the project to the diehards.

It’s been an impressive resurgence for a franchise that was verging on the obsolete a decade ago, with Halloween Kills teeing things up for an explosive conclusion that we won’t get to see for another twelve months.