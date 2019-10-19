Halloween Kills Set Pic Offers First Look At Kyle Richards’ Lindsey Wallace

Actress Kyle Richards recently took to Instagram with a photo providing our first look at the return of Lindsey Wallace in the upcoming Halloween Kills.

Last time Richards assumed the role of the famed Haddonfield resident was in the original 1978 Halloween, where she was one of the children terrorized by Michael Myers on that fateful October night. Since then, the character has been largely absent from the franchise, save for an appearance in Rob Zombie’s 2007 remake where she was played by Jenny Gregg Stewart. Though you might not recognize Richards in this newly shared image, it’s tempting to see the actress’ dark bangs as a callback to the hairstyle sported by Lindsey over forty years ago.

Halloween Kills Set Photo Offers First Look At Kyle Richards' Return As Lindsey Wallace 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Richards is just one of many cast members from John Carpenter’s Halloween who are set make a comeback in next year’s sequel. Already, we’ve seen our first set photo of Charles Cyphers, who reprises his role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett for the first time since 1981’s Halloween II. Moreover, we know that Nancy Stephens is returning as Marion Chambers, while Nick Castle gets to wear the mask once more as Michael Myers.

On top of that, Halloween Kills sees the reemergence of Tommy Doyle, albeit with Anthony Michael Hall taking on the role once handled by Brian Andrews and later Paul Rudd. And then, of course, you’ve got Jamie Lee Curtis, who returns as Laurie Strode opposite her onscreen daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson, played by Judy Greer and Andi Matichak, respectively.

Of course, returning players are all well and good, but here’s hoping that Halloween Kills can also bring some new ideas to the series when it comes out on October 16th, 2020.