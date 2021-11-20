‘Hawkeye’ producer plays coy on ‘Young Avengers’ rumors

Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are in agreement that the Young Avengers are on their way to either the big screen or Disney Plus sooner rather than later, because it’s not a coincidence that so many members of the team have been either teased or directly acknowledged since the beginning of 2021 alone.

Scarlet Witch’s twin boys Speed and Wiccan were introduced in WandaVision, while the future Patriot Elijah Bradley played a small supporting role in The Falcon and the inter Soldier, and Kid Loki actor Jack Veal openly admitted he’s more than happy to become part of the roster.

Throw in Kathryn Newton currently shooting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Cassie Lang, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuting Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever bringing Riri Williams into the mix, Ms. Marvel coming to streaming next year and Kate Bishop sharing top billing with Clint Barton in Hawkeye, and that’s quite the lineup in place already.

In an interview with Inverse, producer Trinh Tran was asked if Hawkeye would lead directly into Young Avengers or tease the superhero team in some fashion, and she unsurprisingly played it as coy as you’d imagine.

“I love her character, and I think our biggest focus is making sure she comes off in the right way in this project. Then, we’ll see how it goes. I mean, if we land her in a great way and she’s well-perceived by everybody, who knows what the future can hold? She’s an amazing character. I really do think she shines in this story. And I hope everybody sees that as well.”

At this stage, we can safely assume a Young Avengers project is on the cards, but looking at the jam-packed MCU slate that numbers upwards of 30 film and television titles, it could be a while away yet.