HBO Max Boss Blocking SnyderVerse Supporters On Twitter

Social media can often be a useful tool, but it’s also been proven as the complete opposite on a number of occasions. That appears to be especially true when it comes to the entertainment sphere, with fan campaigns and cancel culture setting their sights on any number of causes and/or targets, to the extent that barely a day goes by without the internet demanding somebody’s privileges to exist get revoked.

Kevin Feige called modern online culture a hell pit, and he built the most successful franchise in the history of cinema, one that’s always listened to the fans and given them what they wanted for the most part. Of course, Marvel and DC enthusiasts are particularly overzealous sometimes, with the former bullying Elizabeth Olsen off of social media because she didn’t post a public tribute to Chadwick Boseman, while Zack Snyder has previously called out certain subsections of his supporters for taking things a little too far in regards to Justice League.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, meanwhile, has reportedly been blocking more than a few SnyderVerse supporters on Twitter, which is no doubt being construed in some fanatical circles as him backing down and failing to fight the good fight in the name of continuing Snyder’s mythology. However, the more likely scenario is that he’s being subjected to all sorts of spam, vitriol and verbal abuse, which is a recurring theme among vocal minorities aligned to various fandoms.

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut was used to bombard everything associated with Warner Bros. more than once, with the same now happening with #RestoreTheSnyderVerse as Godzilla vs. Kong‘s IMDb page has been finding out. As such, maybe Bloys just got fed up of people asking him why he hasn’t given Justice League 2 the green light yet and taken the entire SnyderVerse to HBO Max.