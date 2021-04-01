HBO Max Reportedly Considering Multiple Justice League Snyder Cut Spinoffs

Zack Snyder has always had his finger on the pulse of the online community, and the filmmaker tends to know exactly what his fans want to see, so he knew fine well what he was doing when he made the call to end his four-hour version of Justice League on multiple cliffhangers designed to set up films that Warner Bros. have no intention of ever making, but SnyderVerse enthusiasts are desperate to see.

It’s surprising that nobody at the studio saw through the plan, which saw the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement pivot to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse the very same day Justice League premiered on HBO Max, and the fanbase hasn’t slowed down at all in the two weeks since it debuted, while there’s been no shortage of speculation about what the future holds for the section of DCEU mythology that launched the entire franchise back in the summer of 2013 with Man of Steel.

The epilogue of the Snyder Cut alone sets up the second and third Justice League movies, not to mention Ben Affleck’s The Batman that would have seen him squaring off against Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke. The Knightmare timeline has enough potential to sustain a movie of its own that would see the ragtag dystopian superhero team try to stop Henry Cavill’s corrupted Superman, while Man of Steel 2 remains something the overwhelming majority of fans would love to see.

Tipster Mikey Sutton claims that all of the above are definite possibilities depending on how the conversations surrounding the future of the SnyderVerse unfold behind the scenes at WB. Sutton says he’s heard that discussions are heating up, but by all accounts it’ll be a long time before we find out if Justice League was the end of the line, or a brand new beginning.