Henry Cavill And Bryan Cranston Rumored To Be Teaming Up For New Spy Movie

Henry Cavill is no stranger to the espionage genre, having made it to the final two when Casino Royale was casting the role of James Bond before losing out to Daniel Craig, then going on to star in underrated box office bomb The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and throw down opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, while fifteen years on from his last unsuccessful audition he’s back at the front of the queue when it comes to the next actor to play 007.

Not only that, but a new rumor now claims that the DCEU’s Superman is set to team up with Bryan Cranston for a secret agent thriller to be directed by Kick-Ass and Kingsman‘s Matthew Vaughn, in what sounds like an exciting project. The story reportedly follows an author who writes hugely successful spy novels, only for it to turn out that she’s a former operative herself suffering from amnesia.

Cranston is said to be playing the director of a shady organization who also masquerades as the protagonist’s father to keep an eye on her, although no details are offered about Cavill’s potential participation. The amnesiac super spy subgenre has arguably been done to death in the likes of Total Recall, The Long Kiss Goodnight, the Bourne franchise, American Ultra and more, but the mysterious unnamed blockbuster does at least sound as though it comes packing a fresh spin on some familiar tropes.

There’s no information officially available in regards to either Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston or Matthew Vaughn’s commitment to the film, which is said to be aiming for a fall start date, although those three talents are all very busy at the moment and for the foreseeable future. It certainly sounds like a high concept pitch, but we’ll just have to wait and see how the pieces fall into place.