Henry Cavill could have been cast in this YA film, revealing secret rivalry with another DC actor

It’s been 14 years since the film adaptation of Twilight made its debut in theaters, bringing the world of vampires and werewolves to the hearts of teenagers everywhere. A year before the film’s release, the book’s author, Stephenie Meyer revealed on her website that her dream actor to play the role of Edward Cullen would be Henry Cavill. Now, after many years of silence, Cavill has responded to the author’s dream casting.

During his appearance in the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, Cavill revealed that he was unaware that Meyer wanted him to play the 104-year-old vampire, and that he only found out once the role had already gone to Robert Pattinson. He added that it “would have been cool” to play Edward Cullen.

“I didn’t know about them wanting to cast me and the internet wasn’t quite the tool that it is now and so I only found out afterwards. I was like, ‘Oh okay, that would have been cool.’”

Cavill also revealed that there might be some rivalry between him and Pattinson, one that goes beyond their roles in the DCU. He shared how he auditioned for Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire and didn’t land the role. The actor didn’t mind that he didn’t get it, as he was aware of the fact that his age at the time might have played a factor.

Luckily for Cavill, Meyer still loves the idea of Cavill having a role in Twilight. Perhaps if Midnight Sun or Life and Death receives their own adaptation as part of Hollywood’s ongoing trend of rehashing existing content, Cavill may have another chance to play the vampiric role Meyer always wanted.