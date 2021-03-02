Henry Cavill Reportedly Looking For Another Big Franchise To Join

The announcement of J.J. Abrams’ Superman reboot hasn’t sounded the death-knell for Henry Cavill‘s tenure as the Big Blue Boy Scout as many of the doomsayers have proclaimed, but it does make it pretty clear that neither the actor or the fans are ever getting that Man of Steel sequel.

It’s always felt strange that Warner Bros. are happy to utilize Superman, arguably one of the three most instantly recognizable superheroes on the planet alongside Batman and Spider-Man, as only a supporting player in a shared cinematic universe. Indeed, Ben Affleck jumped right in and took top billing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, while Cavill’s contribution to the theatrical edition of Justice League was nothing more than a glorified cameo.

The 37 year-old has been under contract for over a decade, but certainly hasn’t been given a fair shake of the stick. There must be reasons why Warner Bros. have so little faith in the idea of The Witcher star headlining a solo sequel, but as of yet, we don’t know exactly what they are, although there’s been plenty of speculation about it.

In any case, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Cavill is actively seeking out another big name franchise to join, having accepted that he’s never going to take center stage in the DCEU again. Richtman has already reported that he’s reached out to Marvel Studios, while subsequent rumors pegged him as the frontrunner for Captain Britain, but surely James Bond would be the most obvious candidate.

Henry Cavill has been one of the leading contenders for 007 for years, while he’s the same age now that Daniel Craig was when the latter beat him to land the role in Casino Royale. And with the recent Superman reboot news, it’s almost as if the fates are aligning in his favor to be next in line for the tux.