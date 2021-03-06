Henry Cavill Reportedly Refusing To Promote Justice League To Send WB A Message

The marketing campaign for Zack Snyder’s Justice League continues to rumble on, with just twelve days to go until the most hotly-anticipated comic book blockbuster this side of Avengers: Endgame debuts exclusively on HBO Max. The latest tactic is to roll out a series of character-centric promos, with Batman and Superman inevitably the first two to get the spotlight.

Despite being DC’s most famous and marketable characters, the shared universe’s versions of the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel have faced rocky roads to say the least. Ben Affleck dropped out of directing and starring in his own solo movie, retiring from the role entirely before agreeing to make a comeback in The Flash, where he’ll set a record as the first actor to play the Caped Crusader in four live-action films.

As for Henry Cavill, he’s been relegated to the sidelines ever since Man of Steel was released in the summer of 2013, playing supporting parts in his following two appearances, leading to speculation that he’d be dropped entirely. While that didn’t happen, and he extended his contract with the studio last summer, J.J. Abrams’ reboot has left him out in the cold once again.

Of course, there’ve been no shortage of rumors and speculation surrounding both his immediate and long-term futures, with insider Daniel Richtman now claiming that Cavill is refusing to promote Zack Snyder’s Justice League to send a message to the Warner Bros. brass that he’s not happy about the Superman situation.

“Cavill is refusing to promote Snyder’s JL [because] he’s pissed at WB and it’s an F u to them,” says Richtman.

The thing is, though, nobody appears to be promoting Justice League bar the notable exception of Snyder himself, with the main stars offering virtually no mention of it on their respective social media accounts except for maybe a few retweets, while they haven’t been doing media interviews, either. The director has been a one-man marketing blitz, and Cavill is plenty busy on the other side of the world shooting The Witcher as it is anyways, not to mention that he’s not a particularly active online presence.