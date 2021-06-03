Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants To Do Another Spy Movie To Prove He Can Play James Bond

The James Bond franchise has suffered through its fair share of turmoil and upheaval over the last few years, with plenty of speculation swirling around the future of leading man Daniel Craig following the release of Spectre, and after he finally commited himself to No Time to Die, the 25th entry in the series was delayed by eighteen months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime, Amazon swooped in to purchase MGM for over $8 billion, leading to many questions about where cinema’s most famous spy goes from here, with stewards Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli now forced to partner up with a streaming service, which was never part of their long-term plans for the property.

One thing we do know for sure is that the next Bond movie will feature a brand new actor in the lead role, and Henry Cavill has long since been considered one of the frontrunners, having admitted that he’d love the opportunity were it to come his way. Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the 38 year-old wants to make another espionage blockbuster to prove he’s their guy, following on from his turns in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Of course, experience in the spy genre has never been a requisite for playing James Bond with the exception of Roger Moore, who was unavailable for the role until the 1970s despite being wanted by the producers as early as Dr. No due to his involvement in The Saint, and this is just the latest in a perpetual line of Cavill-related rumors emanating from Richtman. Still, one thing we can guarantee is that he’ll be right in the mix when the next recasting process begins.