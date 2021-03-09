Some superhero actors are born to play their characters, and sometimes we have proof of that. For instance, Marvel fans may have seen that snap of a young Tom Holland dressed as Spider-Man, years before he landed the role in the MCU. Likewise, DC icon Henry Cavill has now unveiled an adorable throwback photo of himself from his childhood, in which he’s wearing a pair of Superman pyjamas. The pic, which features mini-Cavill sitting on his mom’s lap, was posted to celebrate International Women’s Day yesterday.

In his caption, the British star dedicated the post to his mother. “Today is International Women’s Day and I’m dedicating this post to the most magnificent woman I know. My mum. An extraordinary, powerful, tough, intelligent, resilient, kind, thoughtful and caring person,” he wrote. “That little boy on her lap learned an awful lot about what it is to be a good man from her.” We’re pretty sure that if Clark Kent had an Instagram, he’d share something a lot like this about Martha Kent, too.

Henry Cavill Shares His Earliest Superman Photo In Touching Throwback Post 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this post will be just another reminder to the actor’s fans of why he deserves to have a long future as the Man of Steel. Nonetheless, Warner Bros. is in the midst of developing a Superman reboot from producer J.J. Abrams and screenwriter Ta-Nehisi Coates. There’s currently some uncertainty about who the movie will star, but it’s likely that it’ll move away from Clark Kent and introduce a different Last Son of Krypton from elsewhere in the multiverse.

That does leave the door open a crack for more of Cavill’s Supes, then. And rumors are still floating the possibility of a Man of Steel 2, though it sounds like whether he gets invited to don the cape again all depends on the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Yes, at least we’ve got more from Cavill coming in that four-hour epic, which will reveal all-new material like the hero’s black suit and the evil Superman of the Knightmare timeline.

Don’t miss the actor’s Superman return in the Snyder Cut when it hits HBO Max next Thursday, March 18th.