J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Reportedly Won’t Feature Clark Kent

The news that J.J. Abrams is producing a Superman reboot caused a major stir on social media last week. There was excitement for it, sure, but the announcement that Warner Bros. was apparently recasting the Man of Steel led to many becoming furious that Henry Cavill was being given the boot. A new report is pointing to the truth of the matter being a little bit more complicated, though. You see, a Superman reboot is coming, but it might not focus on Clark Kent.

Insider Mikey Sutton of Geekosity has shared that sources tell him Abrams’ project isn’t as much a snub for Cavill as it seems. That’s because it won’t be replacing him as Clark Kent, but will instead introduce another version of the Last Son of Krypton from elsewhere in the multiverse. Specifically, Sutton claims that the movie will feature Calvin Ellis, the Superman of Earth-23. Of course, this is something that fans already theorized would happen as soon as Michael B. Jordan became linked to the gig.

Sutton says that Calvin will likewise be from Earth-23 in the movies as WB fully intends to dive into the multiverse following The Flash opening the doors to other worlds. The studio reportedly thinks this is the way forward for the franchise – in contrast to the MCU, they want to focus on individual continuities and not so much on crossovers. This makes sense, too, given how their other standalone projects like The Batman and Joker.

This means that Cavill isn’t exactly out as Kal-El, then, as he’ll still be the resident Clark Kent of the DCEU. It’s just that WB has got pretty excited about this brand new take on Superman, with acclaimed Marvel Comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates writing the screenplay. Again, Jordan – who once said he’d love to play Calvin Ellis – is rumored to be the top choice for the part, while Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page is also a popular contender.