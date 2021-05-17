Hercules Remake Will Reportedly Start A Franchise For Disney

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any concrete news regarding Disney’s live-action Hercules remake, which might have something to do with how busy producers Joe and Anthony Russo continue to be. The siblings are currently shooting Netflix’s $200 million espionage blockbuster The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, before moving on to Universal’s sci-fi The Electric State, which has Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role.

On top of that, the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors are also attached to a remake of Vietnamese action comedy Saigon Bodyguards with Chris Pratt and Chinese star Wu Jing, while their AGBO production company is in the midst of launching an entire Extraction universe for the world’s most popular streaming service.

Hercules Fan Poster Casts Chris Pratt As Disney's Demi-God 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The last update we got came at the end of 2020 when Joe hinted that the script they were waiting on being delivered by Wonder Woman 1984‘s Dave Callaham would provide Disney with a decade’s worth of stories to tell if they wanted to. And now, insider Daniel Richtman is offering that Hercules is indeed planned to launch a franchise for the Mouse House, but the tipster offers no further details or information, so it doesn’t really tell us anything we didn’t already know based on Russo’s previous comments.

In any case, so far, Alice in Wonderland and Maleficent are the only remakes to get second installments, but that’s all set to change in the future with The Lion King and Aladdin both having follow-ups in the works, although Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book was announced to be getting a sequel half a decade ago and never made it any further than that. However, there are upwards of a dozen reinventions and reimaginings in the works for both the big screen and Disney Plus, so you can guarantee that at least a handful will end up launching a multi-film series.