Filming is now underway for Sony’s latest addition to the Spider-Man Universe, Madame Web. The character will join the universe that already includes Venom, Morbius, and Kraven the Hunter joining in early 2023. There hasn’t been much slip on what is in store for the character in her upcoming debut

Actress Dakota Johnson will be swinging into the role alongside a star-studded cast, including American Horror Story’s Emma Roberts, Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, and Parks and Recreation‘s Adam Scott. The story will apparently give the character a proper origin, but beyond that, not much else is known.

As filming is now underway, images of Johnson on set have surfaced. The videos show Johnson wearing all black except a deep red coat in the doorway of a building.

The second video runs slightly longer and shows Johnson casually waiting around the doorway.

Filming has been taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, which has been made to look like New York in the early 2000s. It will be interesting to see how they work with the character as Madame Web in the comics is an elderly woman, Cassandra Webb, who is blind and paralyzed, living off a life support machine. This is very different from the casting of the young Johnson, so it will be interesting to see what Sony’s interpretation of the character will end up being.

It has been pointed out that her costume is more reminiscent of Julia Carpenter, another character who has worn the moniker of Spider-Woman after being injected with a similar serum to Peter Parker. Though it has been presumed she would be playing Cassandra Webb, there have been no official cast lists to cement that fact yet.

We can only hope that Sony doesn’t do the character dirty like they recently did with Morbius that was so bad it became a laughing stock online.