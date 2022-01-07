2022 has just kicked off, and there’s been no break of new content to binge on your favorite streaming services. This weekend is no different with a ton of new content making its arrival.

Whether you’re looking for a film to check out on Friday night or a series that will take you the entire weekend to binge, you’re in luck. Some of the standout additions from this weekend include Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard which will be added to HBO Max. There is also a ton of reality TV content coming to Hulu, including both The Amazing Race and Survivor.

To round out the weekend, Sunday will bring two huge season premieres on HBO Max for both Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones. Here are the new films and shows you can check out on streaming this weekend.

Netflix

Hype House – Jan. 7

Johnny Test: Season 2 – Jan. 7

Disney+

Diary Of A Whimpy Kid: Dog Days – Jan. 7

Like Mike – Jan. 7

Like Mike 2 – Jan. 7

The Sandlot – Jan. 7

HBO Max

Algo Azul – Jan. 7

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – Jan. 7

Search Party – Jan. 7

Teenage Euthanasia: Season 1 – Jan. 7

Euphoria: Season 2 premiere – Jan. 9

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2 premiere – Jan. 9

Hulu

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30 – Jan. 7

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31 – Jan. 7

Survivor: Complete Season 37 – Jan. 7

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere – Jan. 7

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere – Jan. 7

Pharma Bro – Jan. 7

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 – Jan. 9

Prime Video