Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, & Hulu For Halloween Weekend
With Halloween coming up, who doesn’t want to curl up under the nice warm blanket and stream a good movie or show? Well, if you aren’t out trick-or-treating at least! Some will be watching horror, others may want something less scary. Either way, there’s something for everyone coming out this weekend!
If you need to watch something with the kids, we have an excellent collection of the best Halloween films to watch on Disney Plus. However, for all the grownups in the room, let’s take a look at what’s coming to all of the major streaming platforms as spooky season draws to a close.
October 29th
Netflix
- Thomas and Friends: Season 25
- Army of Thieves
- Colin in Black & White
- Dear Mother
- Mythomaniac: Season 2
- Roaring Twenties
- The Time It Takes
Disney+
- Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
- McFarland, USA
HBO Max
- Victor and Valentino, Season 2
October 30
Hulu
- Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)
October 31
HBO Max
- The Bachelorette, Season 16
What are you planning on streaming over Halloween weekend? Let us know in the comments!