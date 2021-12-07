Here’s the first shot from Jurassic World: Dominion

The hype for 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion is at an all-time high, with the newly released first image in an exclusive with Total Film and a brief interview with the director Colin Trevorrow. The picture sets the tone for the next installment, placing Bryce Dallas Howard’s character, Claire, in a precarious position.

“This is a rare film where it is so different from anything that I’ve ever seen before,”

Hold onto your butts! Here's a world exclusive look at the very first still from #JurassicWorldDominion https://t.co/qajAykDkiU — Total Film (@totalfilm) December 6, 2021

After the 5-minute prologue fans have been hyped for a closer look at the film, something that was only stoked further after Total Films revealed that the original and newer cast are returning to the franchise.

Dominion was set to be released on June 11, 2021. But due to the pandemic the film was delayed, making fans wait another year until the dinosaurs returned.

Believed to be the biggest Jurassic film out of all films, Dominion is said to pick up after the events of Fallen Kingdom, when the film ended with dinosaurs escaping into the world. Introducing new dinosaurs and a larger scope, Dominion is now completed and released on June 10, 2022.