Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix This October

It’s the most spooktacular time of the year, and if you haven’t commenced your horror binges yet, there’s still time to get started. While some people don’t quite get into the Halloween spirit until October, some of us have been waiting for this since the end of July.

Netflix is taking note of the spooky season and adding some haunted delights to their October list. While it’s not all scary on the horizon, there will be some thrillers, horrors, and utterly frightening films and TV. The infamously chilling series, You, gets its third season debut this October, and upcoming thriller The Guilty will premiere on October 1st.

The Guilty stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator, and it’s soon understood that his job description used to be a bit more thrilling. As an operator, he gets routine calls for help; until one shift changes everything. A call comes in by a woman, and he initially almost disconnects it until it becomes clear that she’s in imminent danger, and he’s the only one who can help.

You stars Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, and in the new season – their baby girl. Of course, fans of the series know that Badgley’s character Joe is not the guy next door and when he falls for Love; he’s thrown into way more than he bargained for. The couple has a killer time together (pun intended), and this next season looks to be no different.

For those in the mood for television that’s less terrifying, The Babysitter’s Club season 2 is premiering in mid-October and the first season was a nostalgic watch with a modern twist for those who love the books and 1995 movie.

What else can you see on Netflix next month? Take a look below!

October 1st

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Diana: The Musical *NETFLIX FILM

Forever Rich *NETFLIX FILM

The Guilty *NETFLIX FILM

Maid *NETFLIX SERIES

Paik’s Spirit *NETFLIX SERIES

Scaredy Cats *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light *NETFLIX ANIME

Swallow *NETFLIX FILM

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Craft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

Released October 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3 *NETFLIX ANIME

Upcoming Summer *NETFLIX FILM

Released October 4

On My Block: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES

Released October 5

Escape The Undertaker *NETFLIX FILM

Released October 6

Bad Sport *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baking Impossible *NETFLIX SERIES

he Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas *NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil *NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House *NETFLIX FILM

Released October 7

The Billion Dollar Code *NETFLIX SERIES

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 *NETFLIX ANIME

Released October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm *NETFLIX FAMILY

Family Business: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

Grudge / Kin *NETFLIX FILM

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister *NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle *NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretty Smart *NETFLIX SERIES

Released October 9

Blue Period *NETFLIX ANIME

Insidious: Chapter 2

Released October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Going in Style

The King’s Affection *NETFLIX SERIES

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Released October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul *NETFLIX ANIME

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express: Season 5 *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Released October 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate *NETFLIX FILM

Hiacynt *NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Brazil *NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Reflection of You *NETFLIX SERIES

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Released October 14

Another Life: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris *NETFLIX FILM

Released October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle *NETFLIX FILM

The Four of Us *NETFLIX FILM

Karma’s World *NETFLIX FILM

Little Things: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES

My Name *NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trip *NETFLIX FILM

You: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

Released October 16

Misfit: The Series *NETFLIX FAMILY

Victoria & Abdul

Released October 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo *NETFLIX FILM

Released October 20

Found *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Love Is Blind: Brazil *NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Night Teeth *NETFLIX FILM

Stuck Together *NETFLIX FILM

Released October 21

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Insiders *NETFLIX SERIES

Komi Can’t Communicate *NETFLIX ANIME

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam *NETFLIX SERIES

Sex, Love & goop *NETFLIX SERIES

Released October 22

Adventure Beast *NETFLIX SERIES

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job *NETFLIX SERIES

Little Big Mouth *NETFLIX FILM

Locke & Key: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Maya and the Three *NETFLIX FAMILY

More Than Blue: The Series *NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Released October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Released October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped *NETFLIX SERIES

Released October 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic *NETFLIX FILM

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 *NETFLIX FILM

Sintonia: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Wentworth: Season 8

Released October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

The Motive *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released October 29

Army of Thieves *NETFLIX FILM

Colin in Black & White *NETFLIX SERIES

Dear Mother *NETFLIX FILM

Mythomaniac: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)

Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A