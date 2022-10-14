Here’s where you can stream all 8 ‘Harry Potter’ movies

There will never come a time when diehard Harry Potter fans won’t re-watch the beloved classic in its entirety. As a new generation of kids learn about “the boy who lived” and his epic quest to vanquish “He Who Must Not Be Named,” the movies continue to live on beyond their first iteration of fans. The first book, The Sorcerer’s Stone (aka, The Philosopher’s Stone in the United Kingdom), was published in 1997, and the movie adaptation came out in 2001, but magic never dies in the Wizarding World, which means this timeless classic will likely never go out of fashion.

Whether you want to spend a hot summer afternoon languishing under Mr. and Mrs. Dursley’s windowsill or enjoy a snowy weekend morning studying for exams with Harry, Ron, and Hermione in the Great Hall, there’s always a time and place for a good ol’ re-watch.

In the past, that hasn’t always been easy. Those who don’t own physical copies of the DVDs or Blu-rays have had to scour several streaming platforms to feast their eyes on all eight films. Over the years, the movies have earned a reputation for apparating from one platform and reappearing on another. However, they’ve finally been placed under the full body-bind curse and remain stationary under one streaming umbrella.

Hogwarts has a new home, and it’s not HBO Max

All aboard! The Hogwarts Express will now be departing Platform 9 3/4 and making its way over to NBC Universal’s streaming platform, Peacock. That’s right—all eight Harry Potter films are once again under one roof after dashing under HBO Max’s invisibility cloak on Aug. 31.

In late 2021, Universal announced its deal with Peacock to release all of its feature films on the streaming platform 45 days after a theatrical release. Of course, that meant it was only a matter of time before older films like Harry Potter transitioned over as well. Given HBO Max’s plans to amalgamate with Discovery Plus to create an entirely new streaming service in 2023, it only made sense that the Harry Potter films would find a new home as well.

That being said, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts currently remains on HBO Max, but according to Rolling Stone Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will all be joining the Harry Potter films on Peacock starting Oct. 15.