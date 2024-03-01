Few things in streaming life are more frustrating than being in the middle of watching a movie series that suddenly disappears from the platform. However, that’s exactly what the Wizarding World has gifted us when it comes to the Harry Potter movie series, sending viewers into a Voldemort-like rage that seems to happen multiple times a year.

It’s the first of the month, the single most favorite day for streaming services to play musical chairs, sans the music (or the chairs, for that matter). One frequent victim of that poor analogy is the 8-part Harry Potter movie mega series, which tends to bounce between Peacock and Max every few months, thanks to a deal made between the two.

Where can I watch Harry Potter?

via Warner Bros. Pictures



On March 1, 2024, Max casted the vanishing spell on Potter films, which have now reappeared on Peacock, as if Max and Peacock are Vanishing Cabinets for the series.

However, Peacock viewers, don’t get too comfortable, as they will likely find their way back on Max at some point, though exactly when is still a Deathly Hallows-like mystery.

For Max viewers, there is some related content remaining on the platform, such as Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts, which is a reunion special put together by HBO, hence why it stays on HBO’s streaming platform, Max. Also remaining is the trivia game show called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.

Additionally, the 3-part Fantastic Beasts movie series is still on Max, which also happens to be the platform that announced it’s remaking the Harry Potter tale into a new original series set to premiere in 2026 — and likely not to frequently disappear to another platform.

