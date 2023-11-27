Why did Voldemort kill Lily and James Potter in ‘Harry Potter?’

The pulse-pounding rivalry between Harry Potter and Lord Voldemort has long been an institution in Harry Potter lore that has kept Potterheads thoroughly invested from the beginning. But as captivating as the ever-lasting conflict has proven to be, it’s worth noting that the true origins of this rivalry run much deeper.

The minute passionate Potterheads first meet Harry Potter (in either the book or movie version), it becomes evident that a dark wizard by the name of Lord Voldemort murdered Harry’s parents when he was just an infant. After slaying Lily and James Potter before Harry’s innocent eyes, Voldemort then attempted to enact the Killing Curse upon Harry, although the curse completely backfired and resulted in Harry’s iconic scar on his forehead.

Following the vicious attack at Godric’s Hollow, Voldemort found himself disembodied and took a fair amount of time to regain his power and become the dark wizard he originally was before the Killing Curse against Harry ultimately failed. In addition, devoted fans of the fantasy franchise were eventually knowledgeable as to why exactly Lord Voldemort attacked Lily and James that Halloween night.

So, why did Voldemort kill Lily and James Potter?

Much like other deaths and tragic instances in the Harry Potter lore, it’s safe to say that every one of these happens for a variety of reasons. In this particular situation, Voldemort killed Lily and James Potter — and set his sights on killing Harry himself — due to a proclaimed prophecy. This prophecy, which was caught in glimpses and visions before Harry was born, insisted that the downfall of Lord Voldemort was coming.

In specific terms, the prophecy indicated that a boy born in the month of July would cause the eventual downfall and defeat of the notable Dark Lord. Narrowing it down, it became highly possible that Neville Longbottom, who was also born in July, could be the Chosen One to defeat Voldemort. However, Harry Potter and his family were ultimately targeted by Voldemort and his clan of baddies. And while the Potters had gone against Voldemort several times in the past, the Dark Lord decided on attacking them, even though the Potter name wasn’t exactly mentioned in the prophecy.

So when the time came for Lord Voldemort to murder Harry Potter as a baby, his parents were ultimately killed when they tried to step in and defend their son from the evil wizard. While James was murdered outright by Voldemort, Lily made the choice to sacrifice herself for her son, a choice that resulted in her tragic death.