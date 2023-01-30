Here’s where you’ve seen ‘The Last of Us’ star Nick Offerman before

Warning: this article contains mild spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us episode three, ‘Long Long Time.’

The Last of Us on HBO has certainly drawn itself quite the crowd since its debut in mid-January, and it only seems to be growing thanks to a riveting plot and stellar performances. Series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have certainly pulled their weight in the post-apocalyptic drama, but a new arrival on the scene stole the show in a quite literal sense, that being Nick Offerman in his role as Bill.

In the third episode of The Last of Us titled ‘Long Long Time,’ the focus of the narrative steers away from Joel and Ellie’s cross-country adventure, and spent the majority of its runtime focussing on Offerman’s survivalist character, and some key points in his life over the 20 years since civilization fell apart.

As far as we’re aware, Offerman’s appearance may well have been one-and-done, but the actor has certainly left an impression on fans of The Last of Us.

While Offerman is no stranger to drama, more often than not you’ll find him playing comedic characters, and it just so happens that the man himself is also a standup comic. With this in mind, you may be wondering where else you can catch Offerman’s talents, so we’re here to break down some of his most popular appearances in film and television for you.

Parks and Recreation

Arguably one of Offerman’s most iconic roles was as Ron Swanson on the fan-favorite NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. One could argue that this character very much laid the foundation for Offerman to bring life to his stellar performance as Bill in The Last of Us, with both characters sharing an anti-government and survivalist worldview. This role, however, definitely flexed Offerman’s comedy chops more than his The Last of Us character did.

21 Jump Street

Offerman played the role of Deputy Chief Hardy in the Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill-led buddy-cop comedy flick 21 Jump Street. Offerman brings his textbook deadpan and exasperated-with-his-peers energy that fans of Parks and Recreation are familiar with, often finding himself reprimanding Tatum and Hill’s characters. Offerman reprised his role for the film’s sequel 22 Jump Street.

We’re The Millers

In We’re The Millers, Offerman plays the role of Don alongside his fellow Parks and Recreation alum Kathryn Hahn as Edie. The pair play an unsuspecting couple who find themselves at the same campsite as drug smuggling lead characters David and Rose (Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston). Don and Edie are pretty vanilla on the surface, but as we find out later in the film, are open to the prospect of swinging.

Fargo

Offerman plays Karl Weathers in the second season of the television adaptation of Fargo, and is one of the rare instances in which we get to see the actor without his signature mustache, although the rest of his beard remains ever-present. Weathers is an alcoholic but smooth-talking Korean war veteran, and appears in five episodes in the series.

The Founder

Offerman co-starred alongside Michael Keaton and John Carroll Lynch in The Founder, the biographical drama about McDonald’s rise to prominence and establishment of the fast food industry. Offerman plays the role of McDonald’s co-founder Dick McDonald, a no-nonsense restaurant owner who reluctantly allows Ray Croc (Michael Keaton) to help expand their business into a franchise. Offerman’s uncharacteristically clean-shaven character is a perfectionist and a stickler for the finest details, right down to the single-digit crispiness percentile of a french fry.