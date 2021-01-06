We Can Be Heroes Star Pedro Pascal Reacts To Sequel Announcement

Netflix’s latest family movie has proven to be a huge hit with subscribers. We Can Be Heroes dropped on Christmas Day and so far, it’s believed that 44 million users have lapped up the superhero flick from director Robert Rodriguez. Given that stellar opening, it’s no surprise that the streaming giant quickly ordered a sequel, with Rodriguez revealed to be starting development on a second part soon.

The Spy Kids filmmaker confirmed the news himself on Twitter. “44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And… BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two! I’m in full development of the sequel with @Netflix,” he wrote on social media. Fans were delighted by the news, as was one of the movie’s stars. Pedro Pascal retweeted Rodriguez’s post and added some praise for the man himself. “Cuz you’re a BOSS!” The Mandalorian star said.

We Can Be Heroes was one of a trifecta of hit new releases starring Pascal that landed in December. First, Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian concluded its hit second season and then both WCBH and Wonder Woman 1984 dropped on streaming on the 25th (WW84 is available on HBO Max). In Rodriguez’s film, Pascal plays Marcus Moreno, one of the superpowered parents abducted by aliens whose kids have to step up and save them.

YaYa Gosselin led the movie as Marcus’ daughter Missy Moreno, with the cast featuring a bunch of familiar faces such as Priyanka Chopra Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater and even Taylor Dooley, reprising her role from Rodriguez’s 2005 effort The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lavagirl. Christopher McDonald also returned as the President, after playing the same part in Spy Kids 2. Hopefully the sequel will dig deeper into this Rodriguez-verse concept.

Tell us, though, are you as excited for We Can Be Heroes 2 as Pedro Pascal is?