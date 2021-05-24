Hideo Kojima Says Army Of The Dead Is Painful And Entertaining To Watch

His vision for Justice League now fully realized almost four years after the original film’s release, Zack Snyder has finally been able to pursue other projects. One of these, as you’ve probably heard by now, is Army of the Dead.

Billed as a zombie heist movie (the genres actually go together remarkably well) set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas, the film features an all-star cast of Hollywood and overseas talent, including Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), among many others.

While it might not be a totally perfect effort without any flaws, critics have largely heaped praise on Snyder’s original story and his first feature-length production featuring the undead since directing 2004’s Dawn of the Dead remake. Perhaps one of the most notable reviews so far, however, comes from video game auteur Hideo Kojima, who recently shared his thoughts following an initial viewing, as you can see below:

I watched "Army of the Dead," which is now available on Netflix. It was a painful, entertaining, snydering, zombie movie that entertained me by turning my head into a zombie, not to scare me, not to make me laugh, not to make a metaphor for society. pic.twitter.com/vs6TCptKL2 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 21, 2021

As the creator of Metal Gear Solid, Death Stranding and P.T., Kojima is certainly no stranger to blending horror and action and appears to be on board with Army of the Dead‘s straightforward premise and lack of subtext. As for what the industry legend is working on now, nobody knows, though numerous rumors doing the rounds online suggest he could be involved with a new Silent Hill title. Whether this will prove true is up in the air, but if anyone has the chops to pull off such an ambitious reboot, Kojima Productions would be near the front of the queue.

