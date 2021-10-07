Horror Fans Are Sharing The Best Animated Films In The Genre

When it comes to horror films you’ve got plenty of options, especially around Halloween season where streaming services add an abundance of classic movies to binge through. If you’re a fan of animated films, however, finding horror movies can be more difficult.

There are plenty of options, however, most of the mainstream animated horror flicks are targeted towards kids. So what animated horror movies should you watch? Well, this is the discussion taking place on Reddit right now and thankfully there have been plenty of suggestions.

The poster shared their own takes for great animated horror films and they are some that you may have seen or heard of. These include Perfect Blue and Akira, both anime flicks, it was the responses who pulled through with plenty more films to add to the Halloween watchlist.

According to the responses, the most popular suggestion was the South Korean animated zombie film Seoul Station. Also suggested was the film adaption within the video game franchise Dead Space: Downfall. If you’ve played the game or are simply looking for an animated space-based horror flick then don’t sleep on checking it out.

Other suggestions included Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust and Wicked City. Others that don’t fall in the Horror category specifically but are said to be quite creepy include Ichabod and Mr. Toad, Wizards, Fantastic Planet, Belladonna of Sadness, and The Plague Dogs.

There is plenty of animated horror gems to find on streaming services, especially those with an anime focus so don’t miss the chance to tick some off the list this October.