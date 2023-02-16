How big is William Jackson Harper’s role in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

It was announced back in October 2022 that The Good Place star William Jackson Harper had been cast in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For a while, his role was under wraps, with fans predicting that he was going to be part of the Fantastic Four. But after the world premiere of the 31st Marvel film, IMDB revealed that Harper is going to be playing a character named Quaz.

Previews for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have demonstrated that there is more to the Quantum Realm than what we saw in the previous films. There is life and a whole new species to meet, as well as Kang the Conqueror, who apparently is also trapped in this realm. So how big is Harper’s role in the film? Will he be part of the main story or just a one-off character we’ll never see again?

Quaz’s role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Photo via Disney/Marvel Studios

Quaz is a mind reader for the Freedom Fighters, a group of rebels who plan to take down Kang’s empire in the Quantum Realm after they were displaced by the Conqueror. His powers include not only reading minds but he can also detect if the person is telling the truth. In the film, he first meets Scott and Cassie Lang after they get sucked into the Quantum Realm by Kang and M.O.D.O.K.

While Quaz did play a role in the fight to take back the Quantum Realm, his appearance was short-lived, which makes sense since the Freedom Fighters had to split up during Kang’s attacks. During the final climax, however, he reunited with the group’s leader, Jentorra, and was able to fight alongside her and the other rebels after hearing Cassie’s message.

Fortunately, he does not die and was able to witness his world being liberated from the exiled Conqueror, although it’s currently unknown if we’re going to see this character again, especially since the Quantum Realm is his home.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now in theaters.