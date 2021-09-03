The Karate Kid is an iconic movie that most people have seen. While the first movie was a huge success, it also spawned not only a run of sequels but the newly released Cobra Kai Netflix series.

Leading the movies and the series is Daniel LaRusso who in the events of Cobra Kai is a grown adult in his 50’s teaching his daughter the art of karate. This is in contrast to LaRusso himself who in the events of the first Karate Kid film was the student to his master Mr. Miyagi.

Daniel LaRusso is portrayed in all the films and series by actor Ralph Macchio. Given his reappearances, you may wonder how old he was during the original film which first launched back in the early ‘80s.

How old was Ralph Macchio in The Karate Kid?

When Ralph Macchio was the first cast as Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid he was just 21 years old. By the time the movie hit theatres though, he was just a few months shy of his 23rd birthday.

Given his young appearance, this allowed the actor to play the part of a teenage Daniel well into his mid 20’s. At the time of The Karate Kid: Part II airing Macchio would have been nearing 25 years old and for the third installment to the franchise, he was nearing 28.

How old was Ralph Macchio in Cobra Kai?

The next time we’d see Ralph Macchio in his iconic role of Daniel LaRusso would be in the series Cobra Kai where the 57-year-old actor reprised the role that started it all. Now 59 years old and more Cobra Kai to come, it doesn’t seem likely we’ll see the role of Daniel LaRusso retired until Macchio is well into his ‘60s.