How to watch the Daniel Craig James Bond movies in order

We have seen the last appearance of Daniel Craig‘s James Bond. The Knives Out actor has spent more than a decade in the role with five films in the franchise, which were released between 2006 and 2021. Craig was the sixth actor to play the role of Bond, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

But, No Time to Die was the last Daniel Craig James Bond movie, and the next film will feature a new actor. With that being said, there are more than a few films to keep track of in his run, and seeing as they’re not numbered you might be a little confused as to where to start. So, here is a comprehensive guide for how to watch Daniel Craig’s Bond films in order.

Casino Royale

Daniel Craig’s first outing as James Bond was in 2006 with the release of Casino Royale. The film was directed by Martin Campbell and introduced a younger, grittier, and less experienced Bond than the versions of the character before him. The main villain of Casino Royale was Le Chiffre, played by Mads Mikkelsen. Among other dangerous situations, Bond faces off against Le Chiffre in a poker game, watched by Eva Green’s Vesper Lynd and Jeffrey Wright’s Felix Leiter.

Interestingly, Casino Royale retained a cast member from Pierce Brosnan’s run on James Bond, Dame Judi Dench as M. The plot revolves around Bond attempting to bankrupt the terrorist financier Le Chiffre, and the film contains a memorable torture scene. If you would like to watch the film, it is, unfortunately, unavailable to stream on any major streaming service, instead, you can rent or buy Casino Royale on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

Quantum of Solace

Often regarded as the worst of Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies, Quantum of Solace was directed by Marc Forster and it was released in 2008. Mathieu Amalric plays Dominic Greene, who is the film’s main antagonist. It serves as a direct sequel to Casino Royale and picks up right after the events of that film. Eva Green returns as does Dame Judi Dench. Rory Kinnear is introduced as Bill Tanner, a character who would be in every film following Quantum of Solace.

The film also features Gemma Arterton as an MI6 agent Strawberry Fields and Olga Kurylenko as Camille Montes. The film’s plot revolves around the group Quantum, which is led by Greene, and their plot to overthrow the Bolivian government to steal Bolivian resources. Just like Casino Royale, it is unavailable to stream on any of the major streaming platforms but you can rent or buy Quantum of Solace on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

Skyfall

The next film in the Daniel Craig series of James Bond films is often regarded as the best of his run. Skyfall was released in 2012, and it was directed by Sam Mendes. In addition to the returning cast members, the film also introduced Ralph Fiennes as Gareth Mallory, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, and Ben Whishaw as Q. The main antagonist of the film is Raoul Silva, and he was played by Javier Bardem.

The plot of Skyfall was far more personal than the previous two films, with Bardem playing a cyberterrorist who targets M because she left him in a Chinese prison years earlier. Bérénice Marlohe also plays Sévérine, one of the Bond girls in the film. Unlike the last two films, you are in luck with Skyfall as it is currently streaming on Netflix. If you do plan on paying an additional fee for the film, it is also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

Spectre

The follow-up to Skyfall, Spectre, was released in 2015 and it was also directed by Sam Mendes. All the main characters from the previous film return in Spectre and they are joined by Christoph Waltz who plays the most iconic Bond villain, Ernst Starvo Blofeld. Blofeld runs the organization Spectre, which is revealed to be behind the events of the previous three films as all of the villains were really agents of the evil organization.

The film introduces Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, a psychiatrist who becomes the main love interest of Bond, as well as Dave Bautista as Mr. Hinx, Andrew Scott as C, and Monica Bellucci as Lucia Sciarra. You are in luck if you have either FuboTV or FXNOW as you can stream Spectre for no additional cost. If you do not subscribe to those services your best option is to go to Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV, where Spectre is available to rent or buy.

No Time to Die

The last film in the Daniel Craig saga of James Bond movies is No Time to Die. The film was finally released in 2021, after a few delays due to the departure of the original director and the Covid-19 pandemic. Ultimately it was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and was applauded for being a great send-off for Craig’s portrayal of the character. Bond begins the film retired after the events of Spectre but soon gets back into the 007 business after Felix Leiter seeks out his help.

The main villain of No Time to Die is Lyutsifer Safin, played by Rami Malek. In addition to Malek, Lashana Lynch joins the cast as a new 00 agent named Nomi, Billy Magnussen plays Logan Ash, and Ana de Armas steals a scene as Paloma. The film’s plot sees Bond go after Safin and his army of killer nanobots which can target a person’s DNA. No Time to Die is available to stream for no additional cost on Amazon Prime Video if you have a Prime subscription. If not it is also available to rent or buy on both Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

That is the complete order of Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond. Of course, there are also some games where you could play through the films as well, but we are specifically focusing on movies here. There are also some advertisements where he appeared as the suave special agent, and who could forget the time he met Queen Elizabeth II? You can check that appearance out in the video above.

In addition to all the digital versions of the films listed above, you also have the option of buying the physical versions of the movies, and if you are a massive fan of James Bond, that might be a better choice.