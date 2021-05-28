Hugh Jackman Shows Support For Ryan Reynolds After He Reveals Mental Health Struggle

The long-running ‘feud’ between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is always entertaining. The two actors are friends, but realized long ago that people love watching them lock horns and have harnessed that for various good causes and to promote their businesses. Over the years, we’ve seen them poking fun at each other’s new movies, throwing jibes about the Sexiest Man Alive award and just generally being present with a cutting comment on their respective social media accounts whenever a new post goes up.

This week, Reynolds opened up about his lifelong struggle with mental health in honor of Mental Health Awareness month. He explained that he’s suffered from anxiety throughout his life, which pushes him to “over-schedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything.” The post acknowledges that there’s still a lot of stigma around mental health, but that the world would be an infinitely better place if people just talked about how they were feeling.

Following this, Jackman chimed in with an Instagram comment (that now has 49K likes), saying the following:

“Mate – your honesty is not only brave but, I’m positive it will help countless others who struggle with anxiety too. Good on you!”

Very touching, and I hope they’re cast in a double act soon so we can see this bromance play out on the big screen. In the meantime, we’ll next get Ryan Reynolds in Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, with Free Guy and Red Notice following sometime later this year. Jackman’s been a little less busy, but will star in sci-fi drama Reminiscence, which premieres on August 20th in theaters and on HBO Max.

Beyond that, though, many are eager to see them reprise their best known roles as Wolverine and Deadpool. Despite the rumors, I think it’s unlikely that Hugh Jackman will ever strap on the claws after Logan, but Wade Wilson will make his MCU debut in Deadpool 3, which is expected to be released in 2023.