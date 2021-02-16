Hulu Announces Over 90 New Movies/TV Shows For March

Spring is on its way, but we’re not quite out of winter yet, so thankfully Hulu is serving up over 90 new movies and TV shows across March to keep you occupied and help you forget about the cold. The Disney-owned streaming platform debuts a huge amount of freshly licensed films on the first day of next month, ranging from 90s classics to family favorites to great action and comedy. Meanwhile, a few notable originals drop in the weeks after.

From March 1st, you can catch iconic movies like legendary romance Pretty Woman, Harrison Ford thriller Patriot Games, animated sequel Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Bill Murray’s Scrooged, Mel Brooks’ beloved Young Frankenstein and Facebook biopic The Social Network starring Jesse Eisenberg (and two Armie Hammers, which isn’t as much of a plus as it used to be).

Check out the full list of new arrivals to Hulu in March below:

March 1

Charles & Diana: 198‪3 (2021)

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

March 2

Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)

March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

March 5

Boss Level (2021) (Hulu Original)

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)

March 7

Proxima (2019)

March 8

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

March 9

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)

Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)

March 11

Game of Talents: Series Premiere (FOX)

March 12

Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Farewell Amor (2020)

kid90 (Hulu Original)

March 14

Buddy Games (2019)

March 15

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)

Tracks (2019)

March 16

Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)

March 17

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Identity (2003)

March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)

March 20

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

March 22

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)

March 23

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

100% Wolf (2020)

March 25

Collective (2019)

March 26

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

March 30

Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)

March 31

Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (ABC)

And that’s still not it for great movies. March 1st likewise brings Johnny Depp horror The Ninth Gate, Sylvester Stallone’s Judge Dredd, 00s comedy Wedding Crashers, Denzel Washington biographical film Malcolm X and Roland Emmerich’s Stargate. Later in the month, you can also catch acclaimed period drama Ammonite (March 5th), animation Storks (March 6th) and Alexandra Daddario comedy flick 1 Night in San Diego (March 15th).

As for original and TV content, Frank Grillo stars in time loop actioner Boss Level, dropping on the 5th, with a new season of children’s series Trolls: TrollsTopia debuting on the 18th. Be sure to check out the second season premiere of FX’s Breeders on the 23rd and animated sitcom Solar Opposites on the 26th as well. Meanwhile, the same day sees the latest installment of Blumhouse’s monthly horror anthology series debut – Into the Dark: Blood Moon.

Tell us, though, what will you be streaming on Hulu next month? Let us know below.