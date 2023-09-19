‘I am a sensitive soul’: ‘The Marvels’ director already preparing for the inevitable barrage of negativity

As unfortunate as it is to say, we can all solemnly nod our heads in agreement that The Marvels is going to face plenty of negativity as it gears up to hit theaters in November.

Anyone that’s been on the internet at least one in the last half a decade will be completely aware the backlash towards Brie Larson’s recurring role as Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t exactly subsided at any point, and it’s only going to get more heated as the release date approaches.

Reports pointing towards the Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion sequel all at once being both the shortest and cheapest movie in franchise history hasn’t done anything to blunt the knives of its detractors, with director Nia DaCosta confronting the prospect of rampant trolling head-on in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I’m just girding myself for it. I am a sensitive soul, and I think maybe more of us are than we want to admit.”

On the plus side, having already faces struggles as young, female, Black, filmmaker coming up in Hollywood, the Candyman helmer has discovered that her experience on The Marvels as part of the biggest brand in Hollywood has altered her experience when cameras aren’t rolling.

“I realized it wasn’t ever gonna be about how much power I amassed or how many great movies I made, or if I won awards, it was always just going to be the people that I surrounded myself with. The thing that I’ve been most surprised by lately is how much respect I’m getting from these middle-aged white dudes that I work with.”

The flipside of that, is it’s an even smaller yet extremely more vocal and opinionated set of folks on the internet she might need to worry about next as The Marvels prepares to soar into cinemas.