‘I don’t have a dog in this fight’: ‘Barbie’ director greatly underestimated the perils of mocking Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’

If there’s one thing above all others destined to generate a reaction on social media, it’s speaking ill of either Zack Snyder or his four-hour cut of Justice League, with the filmmaker’s vocal band of backers continuing to fly the flag for the DCU’s abandoned mythology almost six years after Joss Whedon’s dismal theatrical edition released.

To call the online obsession with the SnyderVerse polarizing would be selling it drastically short, and there are no prizes for guessing how 50 percent of the internet reacted upon discovering Greta Gerwig’s Barbie threw in a reference to the extended edition of Justice League.

The director didn’t seem to understand what all the fuss was about, though, after admitting to ComicBook that she’s not exactly up to date with the latest goings-on in the never-ending campaign to have it restored and resurrected, or the fact she’d be antagonizing them.

“I didn’t even really realize that. I didn’t even… Because I don’t have a dog in this fight, I didn’t even really know, I knew it was a thing. I don’t know the contours of all the ins and outs. But it’s the kind of thing that I vaguely know. But I think that was the thing, that it was like if [Writer Barbie] had a vague knowledge of, and then all of a sudden in a certain state, it really meant a lot to her, and then it went away.”

While some SnyderVerse supporters have praised Barbie for name-dropping their favorite feature to hail from DC in the last decade, it goes without saying that others haven’t quite been so kind.