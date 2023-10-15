‘I think it’s time people got on with their lives’: Tales of Johnny Depp causing chaos on his first movie as a director in 25 years get shot down

He might have forcibly removed himself from the Hollywood goldfish bowl, but tales of Johnny Depp reportedly causing more chaos on movie sets continue to follow him wherever he goes.

The actor is currently hard at work on his first directorial effort in more than 25 years, with Modi hopefully going better than it did the first time around after The Brave took such a pounding from critics that the former Pirates of the Caribbean star actively blocked its release in any way, shape, or form in the United States.

However, just because he’s moved on from his days as tabloid fodder doesn’t mean the other party has followed suit, with various reports claiming that Depp had been back to his hard-partying ways and neglecting his duties as a filmmaker. One unnamed source contradicting another is hardly clarification, but an alleged “insider” nonetheless debunked those initial claims to The Express.

via Majestic Films International

“Johnny always looks after the cast and crew and treats people with kindness. There were weeks of very long night shoots; 12-14 hours. He works diligently, both on the script and on the very long days, and seems to be very passionate in bringing his visions to life. He has moved on from a massive media assault that would have devastated anyone, but he showed incredible bravery and resilience. I absolutely admire his perseverance. I think it’s time for people to get on with their lives. He is working hard, enjoying life, and deserves to reclaim his narrative as a film director, actor and the brilliant visionary that he is.”

As always, then, it’s entirely up to you if you want to believe one, the other, or neither, but don’t expect Depp to publicly comment until Modi is in the can and on the promotional trail.