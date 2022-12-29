The second movie in the Knives Out/Benoit Blanc-a-verse recently came out on Netflix, and has been a hit. Fans have been vibing on Glass Onion, several are dream-casting Knives Out 3 and, a lot of Marvel actors are on the fantasy call-sheets at the moment.

In responses to the official Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Twitter account (which has been curiously open to suggestions) people like Tilda Swinton, Oscar Isaac, and Charlie Cox have been bandied about as future people to cross paths with Daniel Craig’s detective. For one, two different versions of Satan — along with a Mandalorian and the Red Guardian — would be perfect. In their view, all the performers have shown they can do comedy as well as great drama in the same breath, and it would be golden.

Later on, another gets meta with their Marvel suggestion. In their view, placing Daniel Craig’s actual wife, Rachel Weisz, into the franchise as “a lesbian detective” who would work alongside Blanc would be fun. Several agree and so, Rian Johnson may get a Black Widow.

let Benoit Blanc pair up with a lesbian detective played by Rachel Weisz — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) December 28, 2022

You’re onto something — anna miller (@itsaimmedia) December 28, 2022

Other Marvel Cinematic Universe suggestions include Elba and Yeoh as noted above, Elizabeth Olsen, mis-used Superman Henry Cavill, and Daniel Kaluuya from the Black Panther section of the franchise. One tweet suggests (sigh) the once-rumored for Doctor Strange Johnny Depp would be good and, for another, a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law lead is best due to a prior history.

Please put Tatiana Maslany in this movie! She already worked with Nathan Johnson, Noah Segan and Steve Yedlin on two music videos. That's almost a complete "most frequent Rian Johnson collaborators" bingo. https://t.co/rp289ej1li pic.twitter.com/XY0LZ7WIYo — Henning 💚 She-Hulk S2 (@SestraHulk) November 27, 2022

No news about the third film Netflix holds the rights to has been revealed as of this story’s filing. Last month, Johnson told Deadline Hollywood he was preparing to begin work on it and, if you are curious what some of our picks are for a third film, you can find them here and if you are curious about critical consensus, the piece has a 94 percent positive Rotten Tomatoes score now.