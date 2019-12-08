Idris Elba Reportedly Getting His Own Suicide Squad Spinoff

The Suicide Squad is less of a straight-up sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 original and more of a reboot that DC’s hoping will relaunch Task Force X in a less divisive way. James Gunn has filled his movie with a host of famous faces playing new anti-villains, too, and it seems the studio is now entertaining the idea of creating some spinoffs around them. In particular, Idris Elba may be getting his own film as his TSS character.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Black Adam will be in Shazam! 3, Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad and a Green Lantern show was coming to HBO Max, all of which turned out to be right – Elba is playing Vigilante in Gunn’s movie, something that checks with a previous report from The Weekly Planet Podcast. Furthermore, we’ve been informed that Warner Bros. plans to give Elba his own standalone outing, which would explore the costumed hero’s beginnings.

Specifically, we’ve heard that the origins film would show us how he got himself into prison and became Vigilante. At this stage, it’s unknown which version of the character Elba is playing in TSS, though it’s been speculated that he could be portraying the most recent Vigilante from the comics, Donald Fairchild. What’s more, sources say Storm Reid will be reprising her role of Vigilante’s daughter from TSS in the spinoff as well.

That’s all the info we’ve been given at present, but hopefully we’ll learn what else WB has in store for Task Force X sooner rather than later. After all, we’ve still yet to see Elba in superhero costume during filming on The Suicide Squad. The likes of Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Michael Rooker (Savant), Mayling Ng (Mongal), Sean Gunn (Weasel) and Nathan Fillion (Arm-Fall-Off Boy) have been glimpsed in all their finery, though, so it’s probably just a matter of time before some official photos make their way online

The Suicide Squad is expected to wrap production in a couple of months, following some shooting in Panama, and once more comes to light on this Vigilante spinoff, we’ll be sure to let you know, so stay tuned.