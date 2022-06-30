Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ lands R-rating

Idris Elba is gearing up to face one of his biggest challenges yet, battling a Lion in the survival thriller Beast. Ahead of its launch, the film has now been rated and fans should expect graphic action as it now scored an R-rating.

According to a report by Bloody Disgusting, Beast scored an R-Rating for violent content, bloody images, and some language which should not come as any surprise given the wild premise of the film.

Earlier this month the film received its first trailer which showcased the story that sees Elba play a newly widowed man visiting a South African game reserve with his daughters. As you’d expect, things don’t go to plan for the family as they’re forced to fight for survival against an apex predator.

“Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba), who is recently widowed, returns to South Africa with his two teenage daughters on a long-planned trip. However, what starts as a journey turns into a fearful battle for survival when a lion does whatever it takes to kill them.”

From what we’ve seen and know about the film it would have been quite the task to work this creation down to a lower rating and may have done a disservice to the final product.

The first time that the film was revealed was back in April during Universal’s panel at CinemaCon. Fortunately, fans won’t have too long to wait until the movie is available to catch in theaters.

Beast will arrive in theaters on August 19, 2022. You can check out a trailer for the film here.