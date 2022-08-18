Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, a ‘Munsters’ music video is coming

Step aside, Sonny and Cher, because Herman and Lily are utilizing their unique vocal cords to perform a jaw-dropping rendition of “I Got You Babe,” which will be featured in Rob Zombie’s The Munsters. And just when you thought the anticipation for the family-friendly extravaganza was flatlining, perhaps this could actually spark some intrigue back into the upcoming adaptation. We certainly won’t hold our breath, though.

Over on his official Twitter account, Jeff Daniels Phillips — who portrays family patriarch Herman Munster in the film — shared the eye-popping music video of himself and Sheri Moon Zombie’s Lily Munster belting out the infamous song. “Can you dig it, man? We are thrilled to present ‘I Got You Babe’ from the upcoming @RobZombie #THEMUNSTERS!” Phillips wrote in the tweet. You can check out the video for yourself down below:

In the months leading up to Zombie’s PG-rated adaptation, admirers of the classic ‘60s sitcom have been deciding if the House of 1000 Corpses director has succeeded in ruining the show’s original legacy. As a result, folks on social media have gathered in droves to criticize Zombie’s direction, which includes the film being questionably marketed strictly as a love story.

Nevertheless, the modern-day adaptation will luckily feature an array of memorable characters from the original series — which includes Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, Marilyn Munster, and the ominous Zombo. So, before we close the coffin on Zombie’s rendition for good, let’s at least admire Herman and Lily’s sing-off against Sonny and Cher.

The Munsters will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and on-demand on Sept. 27, and will later be available to stream on Netflix.