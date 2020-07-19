Ryan Reynolds And Jodie Comer Team-Up In New Free Guy Photos

When you see Ryan Reynolds’ name in the headlines these days, chances are that he’s either trolling Hugh Jackman, continuing to poke fun at Green Lantern or once again fielding questions about the status of Deadpool 3, so you’d be forgiven for forgetting that he has a blockbuster action comedy set for release at the end of the year.

Free Guy was originally scheduled to hit theaters this month, but like almost every major Hollywood project, it was pushed back as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and is now set to arrive in December. Based on the footage we’ve seen so far, the video game-inspired family film looks to be tailor-made for Reynolds’ personality, and history as shown that the best video game movies tend not to be based on pre-existing properties.

Director Shawn Levy’s track record doesn’t exactly promise a classic, but the filmmaker nonetheless knows his way around an effects-heavy studio blockbuster having been responsible for the Night of the Museum franchise and Hugh Jackman’s forgotten robot boxing flick Real Steel. Now, some new Free Guy images have made their way online that tease what’s to come and you can check them out down below.

New Images Released From Ryan Reynolds' Upcoming Action Comedy Free Guy 1 of 4

Free Guy has a solid high-concept pitch, a reliable leading man and a great supporting cast that includes Jodie Comer, Joe Keery and Reynolds’ Green Lantern co-star Taika Waititi, so there’s every chance that the movie will do big numbers at the box office. The delay might actually work out in its favor, too, because high-profile releases around the holiday season always tend to do pretty well from a commercial perspective.

Reynolds has already claimed that Free Guy was the most fun he’s ever had working on a movie, so let’s hope that enthusiasm translates to the big screen and audiences have just as much fun watching it as the cast and crew did putting it together.